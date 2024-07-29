How to watch Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic play at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Tennis fans — and all sports fans — will be treated to the renewal of a legendary rivalry on Monday, July 29, as Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal face off in the second round of the Olympic singles competition.

Here’s how to watch when the Serbian and “The King of Clay” meet at Roland-Garros.

How many times have Nadal and Djokovic played?

The rivalry between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal is one of the best in tennis history. The two all-time greats have faced each other 59 times, including in all four major finals. The rivalry is also extremely close, as Djokovic just edges out Nadal for the lifetime advantage with a 30-29 record against the Spaniard.

How many times has Nadal won Roland-Garros?

Rafael Nadal is accurately nicknamed “The King of Clay,” as he is the best player to ever grace the clay courts of the iconic Roland Garros. At the French Open, Nadal has a ridiculous 112-4 record, winning the Grand Slam event a record 14 times.

Has Djokovic beaten Nadal at Roland-Garros?

Novak Djokovic has handed Nadal several of his losses at the clay courts of Roland-Garros, beating him twice at the venue. Djokovic first bested Nadal at Roland-Garros in the 2015 quarterfinal and then again in the semifinal in 2021.

How many Olympics has Nadal played in?

Rafael Nadal has competed in three previous Olympic Games. He has two gold medals, winning the singles event at the 2008 Games in Beijing and taking home first place in the doubles event at the 2016 Games in Rio.

Has Djokovic ever won the Olympics?

Novak Djokovic has never won a gold medal at the Olympics. He has one medal, a bronze in the singles event from the 2008 Games in Beijing. He has also finished in fourth place at the Games twice.

