How to watch rowing at the Paris Paralympics: TV and stream schedule

Rowing at the 2024 Paris Paralympics will air on TBD, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Friday, August 30. Dates: August 30 – September 1

August 30 – September 1 Medal events: Men’s, women’s and mixed events

Men’s, women’s and mixed events Venue: Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium

Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium TV channels: Check the schedule page for more info on how to watch on TV

Check the schedule page for more info on how to watch on TV Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

When does Para rowing start and end at the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

Para rowing will start on Friday, August 30 and conclude on Sunday, September 1. There will be live coverage of para rowing on the following dates:

Men’s events : Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1

Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1 Women’s events: Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1

Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1 Mixed events: Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1

How do I stream para rowing at the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

The complete para rowing schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.

Paris Paralympics: Para Rowing Live Streaming Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) Date/Time Event Stream Fr, 8/30

3:30-6:55a M/W/Mx Single, Double Sculls, Fours: Heats Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/31

3:30-5:55a M/W/Mx Single, Double Sculls, Fours: Repechages Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 9/1

3:30-7:05a M/W/Mx Single, Double Sculls, Fours: Finals

