How to watch Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng at the 2024 Paris Olympics: TV and stream info, schedule

While they might be making their Olympic debut as a pair this summer, Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng are no strangers to winning together. The two former USC Trojans left a historic legacy on the college circuit as partners, dominating on the court and setting records that still stand today. After splitting up in 2018, the pair reunited in 2022 and took the professional league by storm, setting their sights on an Olympic berth.

Here’s how to watch as the beach volleyball giants go for gold in Paris this summer.

Beach volleyball at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, July 27. Dates: July 27 – August 10

July 27 – August 10 Venue: Eiffel Tower Stadium

Eiffel Tower Stadium TV channels: NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and E!

NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and E! Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Olympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Olympics and Peacock apps.

When will Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng compete at 2024 Paris Olympics?

Beach volleyball will start on Saturday, July 27 and conclude on Friday, August 10. Depending on how Hughes and Cheng do in the early rounds, they are likely to compete over the course of the follow days:

Women’s tournament: Saturday, July 27 to Friday, August 9

How do I watch live streams of Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete beach volleyball schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.

Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng at the Paris Olympics

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Sun, 7/28

4-5p Women’s Pool C: USA (Hughes/Cheng) vs. CZE (Hermannova/Stochlova) Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Weds, 7/31

9-10a Women’s Pool C: USA (Hughes/Cheng) vs. FRA (Vieira/Chamereau) Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri, 8/2

4-5p Women’s Pool C: USA (Hughes/Cheng) vs. GER (Muller/Tillmann) Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tues, 8/6

11-12p M or W Quarterfinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tues, 8/6

12-1p M or W Quarterfinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tues, 8/6

3-4p M or W Quarterfinal 3 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tues, 8/6

4-5p M or W Quarterfinal 4 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Weds, 8/7

11a-12p M or W Quarterfinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Weds, 8/7

12-1p M or W Quarterfinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Weds, 8/7

3-4p M or W Quarterfinal 3 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Weds, 8/7

4-5p M or W Quarterfinal 4 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/8

11a-12p M or W Semifinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/8

12-1p M or W Semifinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/8

3-4p M or W Semifinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/8

4-5p M or W Semifinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri, 8/9

3-4p Women’s Bronze Final

