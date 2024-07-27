How to watch Sha’Carri Richardson at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Sha’Carri Richardson, the reigning world champion in the 100m, is about to compete at her first Olympic Games.

The 24-year-old clocked in at a championship-record 10.65 seconds to win gold at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Richardson will be seeking to retain her title as “world’s fastest woman” when she races at the 2024 Games in Paris.

She has never appeared at the Olympics, despite being one of the best runners in the world this decade. At the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, Richardson won the 100m event and was set to make her first Olympic appearance in Tokyo. However, she tested positive for cannabis use and was suspended by the USADA, disqualifying her for the Tokyo Games.

Here’s how to watch the sprinter when she makes her Olympic debut.

Track and field at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Thursday, August 1. Dates: August 1 – August 11

August 1 – August 11 Venue: Stade de France

Stade de France TV channels: NBC, USA Network, E!

NBC, USA Network, E! Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Olympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Olympics and Peacock apps.

SEE MORE: How to watch track and field at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

When will Sha’Carri Richardson compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Track and field will start on Thursday, August 1 and conclude on Sunday, August 11. Sha’Carri Richardson will compete on the following days: Women’s 100m: Friday, August 2 to Saturday, August 3

Friday, August 2 to Saturday, August 3 Women’s 4x100m Relay (lineups not yet announced): Thursday, August 8 to Friday, August 9

How do I watch live streams of Sha’Carri Richardson at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete track and field schedule, including the apparatus feeds for each session and TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page. All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps. Paris Olympics: Sha’Carri Richardson’s Competition Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Fri, 8/2

4-7a Women’s 100m Heats and Round 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/3

1-4p Women’s 100m Semifinals and Final

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.