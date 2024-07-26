How to watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Canada’s men’s basketball team is set to take the Olympic court for the first time in a quarter-century, led by one of the NBA’s brightest stars: point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While Canada’s golden generation boasts an abundance of NBA talent, SGA is the straw that stirs the drink — and the main reason why many consider the Canadians to be medal favorites in Paris. Here’s how to watch every one of Gilgeous-Alexander’s games at these Olympics. Men’s basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC and USA Network and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, July 27. Dates: July 27 – Aug. 10 Venue: Bercy Arena (knockout rounds and finals), Pierre Mauroy Stadium (group phase)

Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Olympics

When will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander play at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The Canadian men’s basketball team has found itself in a group of death, as Group A also features Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece as well as tough Australia and Spain squads. It will open play on Saturday, July 27, and play through its final group-stage game on Friday, Aug. 2. If they advance, Gilgeous-Alexander and Canada will play in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Aug. 6; the semifinals on Thursday, Aug. 8; and the gold medal final on Saturday, Aug. 10.

How do I watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete basketball schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.

Canada Olympic Men’s Basketball Team: Live Streaming Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Sat, 7/27

3-4:45p Men’s Group A: Greece vs. Canada Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue, 7/30

7:30-9:15a Men’s Group A: Canada vs. Australia Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri, 8/2

11:15a-1p Men’s Group A: Canada vs. Spain Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tues, 8/6

5-7a Men’s Quarterfinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tues, 8/6

8:30-10:30a Men’s Quarterfinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tues, 8/6

12-2p Men’s Quarterfinal 3 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tues, 8/6

3:30-5:30p Men’s Quarterfinal 4 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/8

11:30a-1:30p Men’s Semifinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/8

3-5p Men’s Semifinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/10

5-7a Men’s Bronze Final

