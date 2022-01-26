How to watch Short Track at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

The thrilling, fast-paced sport of short track speed skating returns at the 2022 Winter Olympics with a bigger program than ever before, and NBC and Peacock will have live coverage of every moment.

In addition to the typical slate of three individual events plus a relay per gender, 2022 includes the addition of the mixed team relay, which features teams of two men and two women per nation competing against each other over 2000 meters. Fans won’t have to wait long to experience it, as the mixed team relay leads off the short track competition February 5, the day after the Opening Ceremony.

The United States team has a new look with 27-year-old Kristen Santos having emerged as Team USA’s top medal contender in short track. Santos is ranked in the top five globally in both the 1000m and 1500m disciplines. Maame Biney, a quarterfinalist at the 2018 PyeongChang Games as an 18-year-old, is back for her second Winter Olympics and poses a podium threat in the women’s 500m. 2018 silver medalist John-Henry Krueger, winner of the only short track medal for Team USA in PyeongChang, changed his nationality following the 2018 Games and will compete in 2022 for Hungary alongside gold medalist brothers Shaoang and Shaolin Sandor Liu.

This year’s Winter Games could also see history made as Italian legend Arianna Fontana needs just one medal to become the first short track athlete of any gender to win nine career Winter Olympic medals.

Sign up to stream every event at the 2022 Winter Olympics LIVE on Peacock. Users can also authenticate via TV Everywhere to stream events in the NBC Sports app or on NBCOlympics.com. See below for full broadcast and streaming details for every short track event. You can also see a full short track streaming schedule on NBCOlympics.com.

NBC Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics Short Track Coverage Date/Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming Sat | Feb 5 | 6 a.m. Mixed relay finals, individual heats USA | STREAM | PEACOCK Mon | Feb 7 | 6:30 a.m. Women’s 500m, men’s 1000m USA | STREAM | PEACOCK Wed | Feb 9 | 6 a.m. Men’s 1500m and more USA | STREAM | PEACOCK Fri | Feb 11 | 6 a.m. Women’s 1000m and more USA | STREAM | PEACOCK Mon | Feb 14 | 6 a.m. Men’s 500m, women’s 3000m relay USA | STREAM | PEACOCK Wed | Feb 16 | 6:30 a.m. Women’s 1500m, men’s 5000m relay USA | STREAM | PEACOCK