How to watch Simone Biles at the 2024 Paris Olympics

At 27-years-old, Simone Biles is not only regarded as the best gymnast of all time, but one of the best athletes of all time.

Though she was too young to compete at the 2012 Olympics in London, Biles would carve herself a spot among the greats just one year later at age 16. It was then, at the 2013 World Championships, that she’d win her first of a record-breaking 30 world championship medals and make gymnastics history by debuting her now-signature skill on floor exercise — the Biles: a double layout with a half twist.

Biles has dominated the sport ever since, racking up 37 world and Olympic medals and nine all-around national titles, with five skills named after her in the Code of Points.

After a mental health-provoked hiatus that began in a shocking fashion midway through the Tokyo Olympics, Biles has made her triumphant return to the mat and is poised to present another set of must-see performances in Paris.

Now, despite leaving the competition floor during warm ups to have her lower left leg wrapped, Biles is headed to the finals in the team, all-around, vault, balance beam and floor events following her characteristic blowout performance in the qualifying round. She and the U.S. women were also the top qualifiers into the women’s team final.

Women’s gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Sunday, July 28. Dates: July 28 – August 5

July 28 – August 5 Venue: Bercy Arena

Bercy Arena TV channels: NBC, USA Network, E!

NBC, USA Network, E! Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Olympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Olympics and Peacock apps.

When will Simone Biles compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Women’s gymnastics will start on Saturday, July 28 and conclude on Monday, August 5. Biles qualified for five finals on Sunday and will compete on the following days: Women’s Team Final: Tuesday, July 30

Tuesday, July 30 Women’s All-Around Final: Thursday, August 1

Thursday, August 1 Event Finals Day 1 (Women’s Vault): Saturday, August 3

Saturday, August 3 Event Finals Day 3 (Women’s Balances Beam and Floor Exercise): Monday, August 5

How do I watch live streams of Simone Biles at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete gymnastics schedule, including the apparatus feeds for each session and TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.

Paris Olympics: Simone Biles Competition Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) Date/Time Event Stream Tues, 7/30

12:15-2:30p Women’s Team Final

