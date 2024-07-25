How to watch Simone Manuel at the 2024 Paris Olympics

With two Olympics already under her belt, Simone Manuel is one of most seasoned members of the U.S. Olympic swim team. She first made her debut at the 2016 Olympics where she won two gold medals and will be hoping to find herself on the podium once again at the 2024 Games.

She will race in two events at the Olympics later this month.

Here’s how to watch Simone Manuel once the 2024 Games begin.

Swimming at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC and USA Network and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, July 27. Dates: July 27 – August 9

July 27 – August 9 Venue: La Défense Arena

La Défense Arena TV channels: NBC, USA Network

NBC, USA Network Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Olympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Olympics and Peacock apps.

When will Simone Manuel compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Swimming will start on Saturday, July 27 and conclude on Friday, August 9. Simone Manuel is likely to compete on the following days: Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay: Saturday, July 27

Saturday, July 27 Women’s 50m freestyle: Saturday, August 3 to Sunday, August 4

How do I watch live streams of Simone Manuel at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete swimming schedule, including the apparatus feeds for each session and TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page. All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps. Paris Olympics: Simone Manuel’s Competition Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Sat, 7/27

5-7:15a Heats: W 4x100m Free Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 7/27

2:30-4:30p Finals: W 4x100m Free

