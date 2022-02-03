How to watch Skeleton at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

Soon-to-be five-time Olympian Katie Uhlaender leads the United States’ smallest skeleton team in 20 years at the 2022 Winter Olympics. NBC and Peacock will capture all the action, head-first!

The men take to the ice on Saturday, February 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Look for Team USA’s rookie Andrew Blaser to speed down the track at over 70 miles per hour. Meanwhile, Latvia’s Martins Dukurs, often considered skeleton’s greatest-ever slider, looks to finally clinch gold after silver at both the 2010 Vancouver and 2014 Sochi Games. (Martins’ older brother Tomass seeks his first medal following four Olympic appearances. The 40-year-old finished fourth at Vancouver and Sochi, and fifth at PyeongChang 2018.)

None of the men’s medalists from the 2018 Olympics will appear at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

SEE MORE: St. Moritz: Martins Dukurs wins 11th Skeleton World Cup

Uhlaender and compatriot Kelly Curtis, ranked world No. 14, will compete in the women’s race on Sunday, February 12th at 7:20 a.m. ET. The women’s field has a clear favorite in the Netherlands’ Kimberley Bos, who topped the 2021-22 World Cup rankings and won the title at the 2022 European Championships. Bos ranked eighth at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

Also likely to excel these Games: Austria’s Janine Flock, and the ROC’s Elena Nikitina, who respectively ranked second and third this World Cup season. Flock finished second at the European Championships, followed by Italy’s Valentina Margaglio.

Sign up to stream every event at the 2022 Winter Olympics LIVE on Peacock. Users can also authenticate via TV Everywhere to stream events in the NBC Sports app or on NBCOlympics.com. See below for full broadcast and streaming details for every figure skating event. You can also see a full skeleton streaming schedule on NBCOlympics.com.

SEE MORE: U.S. skeleton at the 2022 Winter Olympics: Five-timer Katie Uhlaender leads smallest team since 2002

NBC Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics Skeleton Coverage Schedule* Date/Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming Wed | Feb 9 | 8.30 p.m. Men’s Event, Heats 1 and 2 USA* | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs | Feb 10 | 8:30 p.m. Women’s Event, Heats 1 and 2 USA* | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri | Feb 11 | 7:20 a.m.