How to watch Suni Lee at the 2024 Paris Olympics

At her Olympic debut in Tokyo, then-18-year-old Suni Lee made history as the first Asian American to win the Olympic all-around title — continuing the United States’ golden-streak in the event which started with Carly Patterson back in 2004. The Minnesota native left Tokyo with the full medal collection thanks to a silver in the team competition and a bronze on the uneven bars in addition to her all-around gold, but perhaps still has some unfinished business in the sport.

Despite being diagnosed with kidney disease in 2023, Lee battled her way back to earn a spot on her second U.S. Olympic team with a chance to bring home some more hardware in Paris.

In the qualification round on July 28, Lee’s scores earned her spots in three finals: the all-around as well as the uneven bars and balance beam event finals. She and the U.S. women were also the top qualifiers into the women’s team final.

When will Suni Lee compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Women’s gymnastics will start on Saturday, July 28 and conclude on Monday, August 5. Lee will compete in finals on the following days: Women’s Team Final: Tuesday, July 30

Tuesday, July 30 Women’s All-Around Final: Thursday, August 1

Thursday, August 1 Event Finals Day 2 (Women’s Uneven Bars): Sunday, August 4

Sunday, August 4 Event Finals Day 3 (Balance Beam): Monday, August 5

The complete gymnastics schedule, including the apparatus feeds for each session and TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page.

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Tues, 7/30

12:15-2:30p Women’s Team Final

