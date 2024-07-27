How to watch Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is among the top track superstars on the planet, and she’s ready to live up to her lofty standards at the Paris Olympics.

Less than a month out from Opening Ceremony, McLaughlin-Levrone set a new world record in the 400m hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Trials and now heads to Paris focused on defending her Olympic title in the event.

It will not be McLaughlin-Levrone’s first go-around. In fact, at just 24, she will be competing in her third Olympics. In 2016, McLaughlin-Levrone became the youngest athlete to make the U.S. track and field team since 1980 and made it to the semifinals in the 400m hurdles. Then in Tokyo, she won the gold medal in the 400m hurdles and was part of the gold medal-winning U.S. 4×400 relay team.

Here’s how to watch the world record holder when she hits the ground running in Paris.

Track and field at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Thursday, August 1. Dates: August 1 – August 11

August 1 – August 11 Venue: Stade de France

Stade de France TV channels: NBC, USA Network, E!

NBC, USA Network, E! Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

When will Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Track and field will start on Thursday, August 1 and conclude on Sunday, August 11. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will compete on the following days: Women’s 400m Hurdles: Sunday, August 4 to Thursday, August 8

Sunday, August 4 to Thursday, August 8 Women’s 4x400m Relay (lineups not yet announced): Friday, August 9 to Saturday, August 10

How do I watch live streams of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete track and field schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page. All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps. Paris Olympics: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s Competition Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Sun, 8/4

4-7:15a W 400m Hurdles Round 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue, 8/6

1-4p W 400m Hurdles Semifinals Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thur, 8/8

1-4p W 400m Hurdles Finals

