How to watch taekwondo at the Paris Paralympics: Stream schedule

Taekwondo at the 2024 Paris Paralympics will stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Thursday, Aug. 29. Dates: Aug. 29 – Aug. 31

Aug. 29 – Aug. 31 Medal events: Women’s 47kg, 52kg, 57kg, 65kg, 65+kg Men’s 58kg, 63kg, 70kg, 80kg, 80+kg

Venue: Grand Palais

Grand Palais Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paralympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Olympics and Peacock apps.

When does taekwondo start and end at the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

Para taekwondo will start on Thursday, Aug. 29 and conclude on Saturday, Aug. 31. There will be live coverage of taekwondo on the following dates:

Women’s 47kg: Thursday, Aug. 29

Thursday, Aug. 29 Women’s 52kg: Thursday, Aug. 29

Thursday, Aug. 29 Women’s 57kg: Friday, Aug. 30

Friday, Aug. 30 Women’s 65kg: Friday, Aug. 30

Friday, Aug. 30 Women’s 65+kg: Saturday, Aug. 31

Saturday, Aug. 31 Men’s 58kg: Thursday, Aug. 29

Thursday, Aug. 29 Men’s 63kg: Friday, Aug. 30

Friday, Aug. 30 Men’s 70kg: Friday, Aug. 30

Friday, Aug. 30 Men’s 80kg: Saturday, Aug. 31

Saturday, Aug. 31 Men’s 80+kg: Saturday, Aug. 31

How do I stream taekwondo at the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

The complete Para taekwondo schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.

Paris Paralympics: Taekwondo Live Streaming Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) Date/Time Event Stream Thurs, 8/29

4-8:25a W 47kg, 52kg, M 58kg Eliminations Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/29

11a-3:50p W 47kg, 52kg, M 58kg Finals

