How to watch Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss at the 2024 Paris Olympics: TV and stream info, schedule

Few pairs have dominated beach volleyball the way Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss have done in the past few years. The two LSU Tigers dominated in their sole season together as partners in college, and went on to make their pro circuit debut in 2021. Since then, they have remained consistently at the top of the league, racking up trophies and medals as they get ready for the Olympics this summer.

Here’s how to watch the pair as they make their Olympic debut.

Beach volleyball at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, July 27. Dates: July 27 – August 10

July 27 – August 10 Venue: Eiffel Tower Stadium

Eiffel Tower Stadium TV channels: NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and E!

NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and E! Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Olympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Olympics and Peacock apps.

When will Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss compete at 2024 Paris Olympics?

Beach volleyball will start on Saturday, July 27 and conclude on Friday, August 10. Depending on how Kloth and Nuss do in the early rounds, they are likely to compete over the course of the follow days: Women’s tournament: Saturday, July 27 to Friday, August 9

How do I watch live streams of Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete beach volleyball schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page. Match-ups will be announced soon.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Sat, 7/27

4-5p Women’s Pool B: USA (Nuss/Kloth) vs. CAN (Bansley/Bukovec) Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 7/29

4-5p Women’s Pool B: USA (Nuss/Kloth) vs. AUS (Mariafe/Clancy) Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/1

4-5p Women’s Pool B: USA (Nuss/Kloth) vs. CHN (Xue/X.Y. Xia) Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tues, 8/6

11-12p M or W Quarterfinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tues, 8/6

12-1p M or W Quarterfinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tues, 8/6

3-4p M or W Quarterfinal 3 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tues, 8/6

4-5p M or W Quarterfinal 4 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Weds, 8/7

11a-12p M or W Quarterfinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Weds, 8/7

12-1p M or W Quarterfinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Weds, 8/7

3-4p M or W Quarterfinal 3 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Weds, 8/7

4-5p M or W Quarterfinal 4 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/8

11a-12p M or W Semifinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/8

12-1p M or W Semifinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/8

3-4p M or W Semifinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/8

4-5p M or W Semifinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri, 8/9

3-4p Women’s Bronze Final

