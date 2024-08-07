How to watch the Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule, time, location, route, performances

The Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms on Sunday, August 11. Date: August 11

August 11 Venue: The Stade de France

The Stade de France TV channels: NBC

NBC Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

What time is the Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Before the Closing Ceremony kicks off, tune in at 2 p.m. ET on August 11 for Best of Paris, an hour-long recap of the most thrilling and unforgettable moments of the Paris Olympics. Live coverage of the Closing Ceremony will start at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, with an enhanced encore in primetime at 7 p.m. ET/PT that same day. Check local listings or the NBC Olympics schedule page for full information. A portion of the Closing Ceremony will be dedicated to the host city handover from Paris to Los Angeles. Countdown to LA28 will air on NBC at 10 p.m. ET.

How do I stream the Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete Closing Ceremony schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page. All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps. Paris Olympics: Closing Ceremony Live Streaming Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Sun, 8/11

2-3p Best of Paris Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/11

3-6p Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics

(LIVE) Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/11

7-10p Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics

(Enhanced encore) Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/11

10-11p* Countdown to LA 2028 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com You can watch every event at the 2024 Paris Olympics LIVE by subscribing to Peacock. After subscribing and logging in, either go to PeacockTV.com/Olympics in your web browser or download the Peacock app to your phone, tablet, or connected TV device and navigate to the Olympics section. Users can also authenticate with their cable subscription, which allows them to watch live streams of every Olympic event on NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app or the NBC Olympics app. All streams can be viewed in your web browser or on your phone, tablet or connected TV device. *The primetime encore of the Countdown to LA 2028 will air at 10pm ET, 10pm CT, 10pm MT and 10pm PT.

How do I watch the Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics on TV?

Both live coverage and the enhanced primetime encore of the Closing Ceremony will be shown on NBC.

The full TV listings for the Closing Ceremony can be found on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page by clicking the toggle at the top to “TV Only.”

When is competition over at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Olympics wrap up on August 11 with the women’s basketball gold medal game, which starts at 9:30 a.m. ET and will end around noon ET.

The full Olympic competition schedule can be found here.

Where will the Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics be held?

The Closing Ceremony will take place at the France’s national stadium, the Stade de France, which will be converted to a concert hall for the ceremony.

The arena, the largest in the country, hosted the rugby tournaments and track and field events during the Olympics. It’s also the home to France’s national soccer and rugby union teams.

Who is performing at the Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Just like the Opening Ceremony, the organizing committee for the Closing Ceremony has kept the exact details of the event tightly locked down. Over 100 dancers, acrobats, singers, and other performers are expected to make an appearance.

What typically happens during an Olympic Closing Ceremony?

Similar to an Opening Ceremony, an Olympic Closing Ceremony often includes an introduction of the head of state (in this case, that’s French president Emmanuel Macron), the playing of the host country’s national anthem, and an athlete parade.

In addition, the Closing Ceremony will feature the lowering of the Olympic flag, the extinguishing of the Olympic flame, and victory celebrations for the medalists. Finally, a portion of the Closing Ceremony will be dedicated to the host city handover from Paris to Los Angeles.

Thomas Jolly, the artistic director of the Opening Ceremony, is also overseeing the Closing Ceremony.

How long is the Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The Closing Ceremony is expected to last for a bit longer than two hours, with NBC’s live coverage running for three hours.

Where are the next Olympics?

Milan, Italy, is set to host the 2026 Winter Olympics. The next Summer Olympics will take place in Los Angeles, California in 2028.

