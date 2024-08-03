How to watch the field hockey quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

The field hockey knockout round at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on CNBC, USA Network and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, August 4.
- Dates: August 4 – August 9
- Medal events: Men’s and women’s tournaments
- Venue: Yves du Manoir Stadium
- TV channels: CNBC, USA Network, E!
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app
Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Olympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Olympics and Peacock apps.
When does field hockey start and end at the 2024 Paris Olympics?
The field hockey knockout round will start on Sunday, August 4 and conclude on Friday, August 9. There will be live coverage of field hockey on the following dates:
- Men’s tournament: Sunday, August 4 to Thursday, August 8
- Women’s tournament: Monday, August 5 to Friday, August 9
How do I stream the field hockey quarterfinals at the 2024 Paris Olympics?
The complete field hockey schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page.
All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.
|Date/Time
|Event
|Stream
|Sat, 8/3
4-5:45a
|Women’s Pool B: Great Britain vs. Argentina
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sat, 8/3
4:30-6:15a
|Women’s Pool A: Netherlands vs. Japan
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sat, 8/3
6:45-8:30a
|Women’s Pool B: Australia vs. Spain
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sat, 8/3
7:15-9a
|Women’s Pool B: USA vs. South Africa
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sat, 8/3
11a-1:15p
|Women’s Pool A: China vs. France
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sat, 8/3
1:45-4p
|Women’s Pool A: Germany vs. Belgium
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sun, 8/4
4-5:45a
|Men’s Quarterfinal: India vs. Great Britain
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sun, 8/4
6:30-9a
|Men’s Quarterfinal: Belgium vs. Spain
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sun, 8/4
11:30a-1:15p
|Men’s Quarterfinal: Netherlands vs. Australia
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sun, 8/4
2-4:30p
|Men’s Quarterfinal: Germany vs. Argentina
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Mon, 8/5
4-5:45a
|Women’s Quarterfinal 1
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Mon, 8/5
6:30-9a
|Women’s Quarterfinal 2
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Mon, 8/5
11:30a-1:15p
|Women’s Quarterfinal 3
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Mon, 8/5
2-4:30p
|Women’s Quarterfinal 4
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Tues, 8/6
8-10a
|Men’s Semifinal 1
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Tues, 8/6
1-3p
|Men’s Semifinal 2
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Wed, 8/7
8-10a
|Women’s Semifinal 1
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Wed, 8/7
1-3p
|Women’s Semifinal 2
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Thurs, 8/8
8-10a
|Men’s Bronze Final
