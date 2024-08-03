How to watch the field hockey quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

Posted by Newsroom Staff August 3, 2024

Lee Morton of Great Britain controls the ball under pressure from Germany during the men

Lee Morton of Great Britain controls the ball under pressure from Germany during the men’s Pool A match on day seven of the Paris Olympics at Stade Yves Du Manoir on August 02, 2024. – Credit: Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

The field hockey knockout round at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on CNBC, USA Network and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, August 4.  

  • Dates: August 4 – August 9
  • Medal events: Men’s and women’s tournaments
  • Venue: Yves du Manoir Stadium
  • TV channels: CNBC, USA Network, E!
  • Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app 

Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Olympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Olympics and Peacock apps. 

When does field hockey start and end at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The field hockey knockout round will start on Sunday, August 4 and conclude on Friday, August 9. There will be live coverage of field hockey on the following dates:

  • Men’s tournament: Sunday, August 4 to Thursday, August 8
  • Women’s tournament: Monday, August 5 to Friday, August 9

How do I stream the field hockey quarterfinals at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete field hockey schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.

Paris Olympics: Field Hockey Live Streaming Schedule
(all times Eastern, subject to change)
Date/Time Event Stream
Sat, 8/3
4-5:45a		 Women’s Pool B: Great Britain vs. Argentina  Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Sat, 8/3
4:30-6:15a		 Women’s Pool A: Netherlands vs. Japan Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Sat, 8/3
6:45-8:30a		 Women’s Pool B: Australia vs. Spain Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Sat, 8/3
7:15-9a		 Women’s Pool B: USA vs. South Africa Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Sat, 8/3
11a-1:15p		 Women’s Pool A: China vs. France Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Sat, 8/3
1:45-4p		 Women’s Pool A: Germany vs. Belgium Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Sun, 8/4
4-5:45a		 Men’s Quarterfinal: India vs. Great Britain Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Sun, 8/4
6:30-9a		 Men’s Quarterfinal: Belgium vs. Spain Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Sun, 8/4
11:30a-1:15p		 Men’s Quarterfinal: Netherlands vs. Australia Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Sun, 8/4
2-4:30p		 Men’s Quarterfinal: Germany vs. Argentina Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Mon, 8/5
4-5:45a		 Women’s Quarterfinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Mon, 8/5
6:30-9a		 Women’s Quarterfinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Mon, 8/5
11:30a-1:15p		 Women’s Quarterfinal 3 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Mon, 8/5
2-4:30p		 Women’s Quarterfinal 4 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Tues, 8/6
8-10a		 Men’s Semifinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Tues, 8/6
1-3p		 Men’s Semifinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Wed, 8/7
8-10a		 Women’s Semifinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Wed, 8/7
1-3p		 Women’s Semifinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Thurs, 8/8
8-10a		 Men’s Bronze Final

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Skip to content