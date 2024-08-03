How to watch the field hockey quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

The field hockey knockout round at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on CNBC, USA Network and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, August 4. Dates: August 4 – August 9

August 4 – August 9 Medal events: Men’s and women’s tournaments

Men’s and women’s tournaments Venue: Yves du Manoir Stadium

Yves du Manoir Stadium TV channels: CNBC, USA Network, E!

CNBC, USA Network, E! Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Olympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Olympics and Peacock apps.

When does field hockey start and end at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The field hockey knockout round will start on Sunday, August 4 and conclude on Friday, August 9. There will be live coverage of field hockey on the following dates:

Men’s tournament: Sunday, August 4 to Thursday, August 8

Sunday, August 4 to Thursday, August 8 Women’s tournament: Monday, August 5 to Friday, August 9

How do I stream the field hockey quarterfinals at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete field hockey schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.

Paris Olympics: Field Hockey Live Streaming Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) Date/Time Event Stream Sat, 8/3

4-5:45a Women’s Pool B: Great Britain vs. Argentina Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/3

4:30-6:15a Women’s Pool A: Netherlands vs. Japan Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/3

6:45-8:30a Women’s Pool B: Australia vs. Spain Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/3

7:15-9a Women’s Pool B: USA vs. South Africa Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/3

11a-1:15p Women’s Pool A: China vs. France Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/3

1:45-4p Women’s Pool A: Germany vs. Belgium Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/4

4-5:45a Men’s Quarterfinal: India vs. Great Britain Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/4

6:30-9a Men’s Quarterfinal: Belgium vs. Spain Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/4

11:30a-1:15p Men’s Quarterfinal: Netherlands vs. Australia Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/4

2-4:30p Men’s Quarterfinal: Germany vs. Argentina Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 8/5

4-5:45a Women’s Quarterfinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 8/5

6:30-9a Women’s Quarterfinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 8/5

11:30a-1:15p Women’s Quarterfinal 3 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 8/5

2-4:30p Women’s Quarterfinal 4 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tues, 8/6

8-10a Men’s Semifinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tues, 8/6

1-3p Men’s Semifinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed, 8/7

8-10a Women’s Semifinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed, 8/7

1-3p Women’s Semifinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/8

8-10a Men’s Bronze Final

