How to watch the men’s soccer gold medal game at Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

The gold medal match for men’s soccer at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on USA Network and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms.

Date: Friday, Aug. 9

Friday, Aug. 9 Venue: Parc des Princes

Parc des Princes TV channel: USA Network

USA Network Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Olympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Olympics and Peacock apps.

When is the men’s soccer gold medal match at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The men’s soccer gold medal match will take place on Friday, Aug. 9 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

How do I stream the men’s soccer gold medal match at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete soccer schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page. All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps. Men’s Soccer: Gold Medal Match Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Fri, 8/9

12-3:30p Men’s Gold Final

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.