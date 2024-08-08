How to watch the men’s volleyball gold medal game at Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

The gold medal game for men’s volleyball at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 10

Saturday, Aug. 10 Venue: South Paris Arena No. 1

South Paris Arena No. 1 TV channel: NBC

NBC Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

When is the men’s volleyball gold medal game at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The men’s volleyball gold medal game will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

How do I stream the men’s volleyball gold medal game at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Men’s Volleyball: Gold Medal Game Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Sat, 8/10

7-9:45a Men’s Gold Final

