How to watch the men’s water polo gold medal game at Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

The gold medal game for men’s water polo at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms.
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 11
- Venue: La Défense Arena
- TV channel: NBC
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app
Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Olympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Olympics and Peacock apps.
When is the gold medal game for men’s water polo at the 2024 Paris Olympics?
The men’s water polo gold medal game will take place on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 8:00 a.m. ET.
SEE MORE: The water polo pool in Paris becomes headquarters of ‘Flavortown’ as Flavor Flav, Guy Fieri cheer on Team USA
How do I stream the men’s water polo gold medal game at the 2024 Paris Olympics?
The complete water polo schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page.
All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.
|DATE/TIME
|EVENT
|STREAM
|Sun, 8/11
8-9:50a
|Men’s Gold Final
© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.