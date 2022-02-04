How to watch the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics

The Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics will take place on Friday, Feb. 4, and you’ll be able to watch it both LIVE and in primetime on NBC and Peacock.

See below for highlights of NBC and Peacock’s Opening Ceremony coverage:

Identical to this past summer’s Tokyo Olympics and in a first for a Winter Games, NBCUniversal will provide unprecedented full-day coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday. Feb. 4 . Coverage begins at 6:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with NBCU’s first-ever live morning presentation of a Winter Games Opening Ceremony.

. Coverage begins at 6:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with NBCU’s first-ever live morning presentation of a Winter Games Opening Ceremony. Following live coverage, a special edition of TODAY will air on NBC from 9 a.m. – 11 m. ET, including reaction to the Opening Ceremony and athlete interviews.

From 12-3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, NBCU will review the highlights of the Opening Ceremony and look ahead to the biggest storylines of the Beijing Olympics with its first-ever daytime show on the opening Friday of a Winter Games.

The day-long coverage will culminate with an enhanced primetime presentation of the Opening Ceremony, from 8-11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with a special focus on the athletes of Team USA in addition to the traditional performances, pageantry and Parade of Nations that make the Opening Ceremony one of the most-watched events worldwide.

Authenticated users can also stream all Opening Ceremony coverage on NBCOlympics.com and in the NBC Sports app.

Opening Ceremony Viewing Guide Date / Time (ET) Show Where to Watch Feb. 4 6:30 a.m. ET Opening Ceremony LIVE NBC | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com Feb. 4 12 p.m. ET Winter Olympics Daytime NBC | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com Feb. 4 8 p.m. ET Opening Ceremony Primetime NBC | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com

Award-winning journalist and co-anchor of TODAY Savannah Guthrie will join NBC Olympics’ primetime host Mike Tirico to host the Opening Ceremony. Guthrie hosts her second Opening Ceremony, while Tirico handles his third after the pair worked together on the Tokyo Olympics.

NBC Olympics’ bobsled, luge, and skeleton reporter Lewis Johnson and figure skating and short track speed skating reporter Andrea Joyce will serve as reporters for the Opening Ceremony. Johnson provides reports at the Opening Ceremony for the third time (Tokyo last summer, Salt Lake in 2002) and it will mark the first Opening Ceremony assignment for Joyce.

Andy Browne, the Editorial Director of Bloomberg New Economy Forum, and Jing Tsu, the John M. Schiff Professor of East Asian Studies & Comparative Literature at Yale University and author of Kingdom of Characters — a book about the politics of the Chinese language, will contribute to coverage of the Opening Ceremony and provide a broader context of what the U.S. audience is watching in the opening days of the Games.

NBC Olympics correspondents Steve Kornacki, NBC News’ celebrated national political correspondent, and Lindsey Vonn, a three-time Olympic medal winning skier for the U.S., will also offer commentary on the broadcast.

2018 Olympic gold medalist John Shuster (curling) and 2018 Olympic bronze medalist Brittany Bowe (speed skating) will serve as Team USA flag bearers during the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony at the National Stadium. Three-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor (bobsled) was selected as flagbearer by a vote of the U.S. Olympic team athletes, but shared that she tested positive for COVID-19 in Beijing and will be unable to participate in the Opening Ceremony. Bowe will serve as flagbearer on her behalf.

The NBC and Peacock primetime broadcast, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, will feature:

Performances, pageantry and the Parade of Athletes

Extensive coverage of Team USA, including athlete interviews with Johnson and Joyce

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson introducing Team USA in an opening film titled “I Dare You” which tells the story of how young athletes dare to pursue the fastest, highest, most high-stakes events on snow and ice

In order to provide viewers with the opportunity to share this historic experience with people from around the world as it happens, the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony will also be broadcast live across all time zones starting at 6:30 a.m. ET/3:30 a.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. Authenticated streaming is available on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. This marks the first time NBC Olympics will broadcast a Winter Games Opening Ceremony live in the morning.