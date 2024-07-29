How to watch the Paris Olympics in primetime on NBC

How can I watch the Paris Olympics primetime show on NBC?

Every night of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Primetime in Paris will showcase the biggest stars and most thrilling moments of the day’s competition, with an emphasis on enhanced storytelling. Mike Tirico will host the show from the Trocadero, with the River Seine and Eiffel Tower in the background.

It will air on NBC and stream on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app and the NBC Sports app. Visit the FAQ page for full details on streaming the Paris Olympics.

When is the primetime show?

On July 29, Primetime in Paris starts at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Check the NBCOlympics.com schedule page or local listings for the start time in your time zone.

What is the Primetime Run-Up?

The Primetime Run-Up is a 15-minute recap, available exclusively on digital platforms, of some of the day’s highlights to get you excited to watch the primetime show. It’s available to watch right now–just click the video below.

What will be in the Paris Olympics primetime show on NBC on July 29?

Here is what is planned for tonight’s Primetime in Paris show:

Gymnastics: Men’s Team Final

Swimming: Men’s 200m Freestyle Final

Swimming: Women’s 100m Backstroke Semis

Swimming: Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final

Diving: Men’s Synchro 10m Final

All times and events are subject to change.

When is the Paris Olympics late night show on NBC?

Stay tuned after local news for NBC Late Night, hosted by NBC’s Maria Taylor, who will present a fresh look at the day’s events from various hot spots around Paris.

