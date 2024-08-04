How to watch the U.S. men’s volleyball team at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

The matches of the U.S. men’s volleyball team at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network, and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, July 27.

Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Olympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Olympics and Peacock apps.

The U.S. men’s volleyball team will begin playing on Saturday, July 27 and play through at least the end of the pool round on Friday, August 2. There will be live coverage of men’s volleyball on the following dates:

The complete volleyball schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.