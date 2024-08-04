How to watch the U.S. women’s basketball team at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

The games of the U.S. women’s basketball team at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on USA Network and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Monday, July 29. Dates: July 29 – August 11

July 29 – August 11 Venue: Bercy Arena (knockout rounds and finals), Pierre Mauroy Stadium (group phase)

Bercy Arena (knockout rounds and finals), Pierre Mauroy Stadium (group phase) TV channels: USA Network

USA Network Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

When does the U.S. women’s basketball team compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The U.S. women’s basketball team will begin playing on Monday, July 29 and play through at least the end of the group stage on Sunday, August 4. If they advance, the U.S. women will play in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, August 7; the semifinals on Friday, August 9; and the gold medal final on Sunday, August 11.

How do I stream the games of the U.S. women’s basketball team at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete basketball schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.

U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team: Live Streaming Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Mon, 7/29

3-4:45p Women’s Group C: USA vs. Japan Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/1

3-4:45p Women’s Group C: Belgium vs. USA Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/4

11:15a-1p Women’s Group C: Germany vs. USA Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Weds, 8/7

3:30-5:30p Women’s Quarterfinal: Nigeria vs. USA Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri, 8/9

11:30a-1:30p Women’s Semifinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri, 8/9

3-5p Women’s Semifinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/11

5:30-7:30a Women’s Bronze Final

