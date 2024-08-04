How to watch the U.S. women’s soccer team at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

The matches of the U.S. women’s soccer team at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on USA Network and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Thursday, July 25.
- Dates: July 25 – August 10
- Venues: Parc des Princes, Nantes Stadium, Lyon Stadium, Saint-Etienne Stadium, Marseille Stadium, Nice Stadium and Bordeaux Stadium
- TV channels: USA Network
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app
Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Olympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Olympics and Peacock apps.
When does the U.S. women’s soccer team compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics?
The U.S. women’s soccer team will begin playing on Thursday, July 25 and play through at least the end of the pool round on Wednesday, July 31. There will be live coverage of women’s soccer on the following dates:
- Women’s tournament: Thursday, July 25 to Saturday, August 10
How do I stream the games of the U.S. women’s soccer team at the 2024 Paris Olympics?
The complete soccer schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page.
All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.
|Date/Time
|Event
|Stream
|Thurs, 7/25
3-5p
|Women’s Group B: United States vs. Zambia
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sun, 7/28
3-5p
|Women’s Group B: USA vs. Germany
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Wed, 7/31
1-3p
|Women’s Group B: Australia vs. USA
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sat, 8/3
9a-12p
|Women’s Quarterfinal: USA vs. Japan
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Tues, 8/6
12-3p
|Women’s Semifinal: USA VS. Germany
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Fri, 8/9
9a-12p
|Women’s Bronze Final
