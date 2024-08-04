How to watch the U.S. women’s soccer team at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

The matches of the U.S. women’s soccer team at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on USA Network and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Thursday, July 25. Dates: July 25 – August 10

Venues : Parc des Princes, Nantes Stadium, Lyon Stadium, Saint-Etienne Stadium, Marseille Stadium, Nice Stadium and Bordeaux Stadium

Parc des Princes, Nantes Stadium, Lyon Stadium, Saint-Etienne Stadium, Marseille Stadium, Nice Stadium and Bordeaux Stadium TV channels: USA Network

USA Network Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

When does the U.S. women’s soccer team compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The U.S. women’s soccer team will begin playing on Thursday, July 25 and play through at least the end of the pool round on Wednesday, July 31. There will be live coverage of women’s soccer on the following dates:

Women’s tournament: Thursday, July 25 to Saturday, August 10

How do I stream the games of the U.S. women’s soccer team at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete soccer schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.

Paris Olympics: Live Streaming Schedule for

U.S. Women’s Soccer Team

(all times Eastern, subject to change) Date/Time Event Stream Thurs, 7/25

3-5p Women’s Group B: United States vs. Zambia Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 7/28

3-5p Women’s Group B: USA vs. Germany Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed, 7/31

1-3p Women’s Group B: Australia vs. USA Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/3

9a-12p Women’s Quarterfinal: USA vs. Japan Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tues, 8/6

12-3p Women’s Semifinal: USA VS. Germany Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri, 8/9

9a-12p Women’s Bronze Final

