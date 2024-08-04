How to watch the U.S. women’s volleyball team at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

The matches of the U.S. women’s volleyball team at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network, and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Monday, July 29.
- Dates: July 29 – August 11
- Venue: South Paris Arena No. 1
- TV channels: NBC, USA Network, E!
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app
When does the U.S. women’s volleyball team compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics?
The U.S. women’s volleyball team will begin playing on Monday, July 29 and play through at least the end of the pool round on Sunday, August 4. There will be live coverage of women’s volleyball on the following dates:
How do I stream the matches of the U.S. women’s volleyball team at the 2024 Paris Olympics?
The complete volleyball schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page.
All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.
|DATE/TIME
|EVENT
|STREAM
|Mon, 7/29
11a-1:30p
|Women’s Pool A: USA vs. China
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Wed, 7/31
11a-1:30p
|Women’s Pool A: USA vs. Serbia
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sun, 8/4
7-9:30a
|Women’s Pool A: France vs. USA
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Tue, 8/6
11-1:30p
|Women’s Quarterfinal: USA vs. Poland
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Thur, 8/8
10a-12:30p
|Women’s Semifinal 1
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Thur, 8/8
2-4:30p
|Women’s Semifinal 2
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sat, 8/10
11:15a-1:45p
|Women’s Bronze Final
