How to watch the U.S. women’s volleyball team at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

Haleigh Washington and Kathryn Plummer at 2024 Paris Olympic Games - Credit: (USA Today)

The matches of the U.S. women’s volleyball team at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network, and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Monday, July 29.  

  • Dates: July 29 – August 11
  • Venue: South Paris Arena No. 1
  • TV channels: NBC, USA Network, E!
  • Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app 

Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Olympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Olympics and Peacock apps. 

When does the U.S. women’s volleyball team compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The U.S. women’s volleyball team will begin playing on Monday, July 29 and play through at least the end of the pool round on Sunday, August 4. There will be live coverage of women’s volleyball on the following dates:

  • Men’s tournament: Monday, July 29 to Sunday, August 11

How do I stream the matches of the U.S. women’s volleyball team at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete volleyball schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.

Paris Olympics: Live Streaming Schedule for
U.S. Women’s Volleyball Team
(all times Eastern, subject to change)
DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM
Mon, 7/29
11a-1:30p		 Women’s Pool A: USA vs. China Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Wed, 7/31
11a-1:30p		 Women’s Pool A: USA vs. Serbia Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Sun, 8/4
7-9:30a		 Women’s Pool A: France vs. USA Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Tue, 8/6
11-1:30p		 Women’s Quarterfinal: USA vs. Poland Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Thur, 8/8
10a-12:30p		 Women’s Semifinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Thur, 8/8
2-4:30p		 Women’s Semifinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Sat, 8/10
11:15a-1:45p		 Women’s Bronze Final

