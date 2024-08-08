How to watch the women’s beach volleyball gold medal match at Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

The gold medal match for women’s beach volleyball at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms.

Date: Friday, Aug. 9

Friday, Aug. 9 Venue: Eiffel Tower Stadium

Eiffel Tower Stadium TV channel: NBC

NBC Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

When is the gold medal match for women’s beach volleyball at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The women’s beach volleyball gold medal match will take place on Friday, Aug. 9 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

How do I stream the women’s beach volleyball gold medal match at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete beach volleyball schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page. Match-ups will be announced soon.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.

Women’s Beach Volleyball: Gold Medal Match Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Fri, 8/9

4:30-6p Women’s Gold Final

