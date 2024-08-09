How to watch the women’s soccer gold medal game at Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

Posted by Newsroom Staff August 9, 2024

Players from the U.S. celebrate after Sophia Smith scored in the 95th minute during the women

Players from the U.S. celebrate after Sophia Smith scored in the 95th minute during the women’s semifinal match between the United States and Germany during the Paris Olympics at the Lyon Stadium on August 6, 2024. – Credit: Photo by ARNAUD FINISTRE/AFP via Getty Images

The gold medal match for women’s soccer at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on USA Network and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms.

  • Date: Saturday, Aug. 10
  • Venue: Parc des Princes
  • TV channel: USA Network
  • Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app 

Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Olympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Olympics and Peacock apps. 

When is the women’s soccer gold medal match at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The women’s soccer gold medal match will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. ET.

How do I stream the women’s soccer gold medal match at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete soccer schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.

Women’s Soccer: Gold Medal Match Schedule
(all times Eastern, subject to change)
DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM
Sat, 8/10
11a-2:30p		 Women’s Gold Final

