How to watch the women’s volleyball gold medal game at Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

The gold medal game for women’s volleyball at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms.
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 11
- Venue: South Paris Arena No. 1
- TV channel: NBC
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app
When is the women’s volleyball gold medal game at the 2024 Paris Olympics?
The women’s volleyball gold medal game will take place on Sunday, Aug. 11 starting at 7:00 a.m. ET.
How do I stream the women’s volleyball gold medal game at the 2024 Paris Olympics?
The complete volleyball schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page.
All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.
