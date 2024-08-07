How to watch the women’s water polo gold medal game at Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

The gold medal game for women’s water polo at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 10

Saturday, Aug. 10 Venue: La Défense Arena

La Défense Arena TV channel: NBC

NBC Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

When is the women’s water polo gold medal game at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The women’s water polo gold medal game will take place at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 10.

How do I stream the women’s water polo gold medal game at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Women’s Water PoloL Gold Medal Game Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Sat, 8/10

9:30-11:30a Women’s Gold Final

