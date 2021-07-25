How to watch triathlon at the Tokyo Olympics

Questions about how to stream on your device? Visit our frequently asked questions page for more details.
|Date/Time (ET)
|Session/Event(s)
|Stream/TV*
|Sunday, July 25 – 5:30 PM
|Men’s Individual
|STREAM | NBC (7:00 PM)
|Monday, July 26 – 5:30 PM
|Women’s Individual
|STREAM | NBC (8:00 PM), NBCSN (11:30 PM)
|Friday, July 30 – 6:30 PM
|Mixed Relay
|STREAM | NBC (12:05 AM Saturday)
*TV coverage and times are subject to change
