How to watch triathlon at the Tokyo Olympics

Date/Time (ET) Session/Event(s) Stream/TV*
Sunday, July 25 – 5:30 PM Men’s Individual STREAM | NBC (7:00 PM)
Monday, July 26 – 5:30 PM Women’s Individual STREAM | NBC (8:00 PM), NBCSN (11:30 PM)
Friday, July 30 – 6:30 PM Mixed Relay STREAM | NBC (12:05 AM Saturday)

*TV coverage and times are subject to change

Find full TV listings for triathlon and all other Olympic sports in the full TV schedule.

