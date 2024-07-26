How to watch Victor Wembanyama at the 2024 Paris Olympics

After being chosen No. 1 overall in last year’s NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs and taking him unanimous Rookie of the Year honors, the Year of Victor Wembanyama concludes back on home soil as the French phenom makes his Olympic debut. With plenty of NBA talent around him, France has its sights set on a medal, but the field is as deep and talented as it’s ever been. Here’s how to watch every one of Wemby’s games in Paris. Men’s basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC and USA Network and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, July 27. Dates: July 27 – Aug. 10 Venue: Bercy Arena (knockout rounds and finals), Pierre Mauroy Stadium (group phase)

When will Victor Wembanyama play at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The French men’s basketball team has found itself in Group B alongside Germany, Brazil and Japan. It will open play on Saturday, July 27, and play through its final group-stage game on Friday, Aug. 2. If they advance, Wembanyama and France will play in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Aug. 6; the semifinals on Thursday, Aug. 8; and the gold medal final on Saturday, Aug. 10.

How do I watch Victor Wembanyama at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete basketball schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.

France Olympic Men’s Basketball Team: Live Streaming Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Sat, 7/27

11:15a-1p Men’s Group B: France vs. Brazil Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue, 7/30

11:15a-1p Men’s Group B: Japan vs. France Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri, 8/2

3:00-4:45p Men’s Group B: France vs. Germany Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tues, 8/6

5-7a Men’s Quarterfinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tues, 8/6

8:30-10:30a Men’s Quarterfinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tues, 8/6

12-2p Men’s Quarterfinal 3 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tues, 8/6

3:30-5:30p Men’s Quarterfinal 4 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/8

11:30a-1:30p Men’s Semifinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/8

3-5p Men’s Semifinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/10

5-7a Men’s Bronze Final

