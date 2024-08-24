How to watch wheelchair fencing at the Paris Paralympics: TV and stream info, schedule

Wheelchair fencing at the 2024 Paris Paralympics will stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Tuesday, September 3. Dates: Tuesday, Sept. 3 to Saturday, Sept. 7

Tuesday, Sept. 3 to Saturday, Sept. 7 Medal events: Foil: Category A, Category B, Team Epee: Category A, Category B, Team Sabre: Category A, Category B

Venue: Grand Palais

Grand Palais Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

When does wheelchair fencing start and end at the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

Wheelchair fencing will start on Tuesday, September 3 and conclude on Saturday, September 7. There will be live coverage of wheelchair fencing on the following dates:

Sabre individual (men’s and women’s) : Tuesday, September 3

: Tuesday, September 3 Foil individual (men’s and women’s : Wednesday, September 4

: Wednesday, September 4 Foil Team (men’s and women’s) : Thursday, September 5

: Thursday, September 5 Epee individual (men’s and women’s) : Friday, September 6

: Friday, September 6 Epee Team (men’s and women’s): Saturday, September 7

How do I stream wheelchair fencing at the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

The complete wheelchair fencing schedule is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.

Paris Paralympics: Wheelchair Fencing Live Streaming Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Tue, 9/3

7a-12p W/M Sabre Cat A & B T32, T16, QF, Rep, SF Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue, 9/3

2-5:10p W/M Sabre Cat A & B Medal Bouts

