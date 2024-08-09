Hungary finishes 1-3 in the men’s 10km open water swim

Athletes returned to the Seine this morning as the men competed in the 10km open water swim. Kristof Rasovszky of Hungary swam a time of 1:50:52.7 to win the race, besting Oliver Klemet of Germany by just 2.1 seconds. Hungary’s David Betlehem crossed the finish line in third place.

With about 1km down in the race, Germany’s Florian Wellbrock —the defending Olympic and two-time world champion — was the leader, with a slight lead ahead of defending world champion Rasovszky.

In this highly tactical race, Rasovszky’s strategy helped him advance into the lead, with Wellbrock about three seconds behind. The two men finished first and second three years ago in Tokyo and continued to challenge each other with about 4km to go in the race.

Despite being pressured throughout, Rasovszky maintained his lead and managed to just edge Klemet for the victory.

