Hyundai recalls nearly 50K models for airbag issues

(CNN) – Nearly 50,000 Hyundai vehicles have been recalled over an issue with the airbag.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the recall affects certain 2024 models of the Santa Fe and Sante Fe HEV.

According to the agency, the main floor wiring harness may become damaged as a result of a possible chaffing issue.

That damage could result in the airbags either deploying unintentionally or not deploying at all during an accident and either case could result in an injury.

Owners of the affected vehicles will be notified by mail in September.

Hyundai also announced a separate and smaller recall involving some of its Genesis Coupe vehicles.

Over 12,000 were recalled due to an issue with the ignition lock switch which could increase the risk of a crash.

The model years for that recall are 2010 through 2013.

