Iceland institutes equal pay legislation

REYKJAVIK, Iceland – On Monday, Iceland became the first country in the world to force employers to pay employees who do the same amount of work equally, regardless of gender, sexuality or ethnicity.
The New York Post reports the law went into effect on New Year’s Day. Now, any business operating in Iceland with more than 25 employees is required to file yearly reports with the government proving people in the same position are paid the same.
Currently, female workers in Iceland earn 14% less than their male counterparts.
The country also requires companies with more than 50 employees to have boards staffed by at least 40% women.
“Equal rights are human rights. We need to make sure that men and women enjoy equal opportunity in the workplace. It is our responsibility to take every measure to achieve that,” Minister Thorsteinn Viglundsson said when the bill was signed last year.