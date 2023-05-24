Illinois river alcohol ban renewed

JOSEPHINE, Ore. – Rogue River-Siskiyou National forest is re-implementing a temporary ban on alcohol, on a popular stretch of the Illinois river.

Since its successful debut in 2016, the forest has continued to renew the ban annually.

It will be in effect from May 24th through September 30th.

District rangers said the ban arose out of concern for public safety and respect of the river.

Violation of the ban is 6-months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

