Ilona Maher convinces Jason Kelce to become women’s rugby superfan

U.S. women’s water polo team has Flavor Flav, now the U.S. women’s rugby team has football star Jason Kelce.

The Super Bowl champion and likely future Hall of Famer has kept busy since retiring from the Philadelphia Eagles, from supporting brother Travis at this year’s Super Bowl to now making the rounds at the 2024 Paris Games.

First, he was seen decked out in USA gear supporting the U.S. women’s field hockey team with his wife, Kylie, who played field hockey in college.





Then, the former Eagles center found some more Eagles in Paris. Kelce and his wife attended the women’s first match against Japan.

Just a bunch of Eagles ð¦ pic.twitter.com/KaSH0S83nk — USA Rugby (@USARugby) July 28, 2024





After the match, Ilona Maher asked Jason if he would be the team’s superfan. She outlined all the perks when asking (there are none) and got Kelce to declare, “I am officially a fan of women’s rugby,” to which one her teammates could be heard declaring, we got “Jason Kelce.”





The newly-minted ‘superfan’ then battled Nicole Heavirland, a travelling reserve for the women’s team, in arm wrestling.





Kelce eventually won, but fans were quick to chirp that he had an unfair advantage by holding onto the table. The center was quick to defend, however, saying, “holding onto something with your off hand is completely within the rules of the International Federation of Arm Wrestling.”

Wife Kylie joked, “I tried to warn you!”





The rugby team kicked off their quest for gold on Sunday going 2-0 in pool play. They will play their final pool match against France and have already qualified for the quarterfinals.

