Impenetrable force Mijain Lopez of Cuba first Olympian to win five consecutive individual golds in same event

In his sixth Olympic appearance, Cuba’s super heavyweight (130kg/286lbs) Mijain Lopez achieved a feat no Olympian — not even Michael Phelps — has ever accomplished: The 6’5″, 41-year-old won five straight Olympic golds in the same event.

Around 9 p.m. in Paris, the wrestler defeated Yasmani Acosta Fernandez of Chile 6-0.

Beijing. London. Rio. Tokyo. Paris.

Back to back to back to back to back.

After clinching victory, Lopez put his shoes on the mat and retired before a roaring crowd. Then he lifted the Cuban flag above his head with pride.

