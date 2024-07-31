In the Village: An Olympic meet-cute

Day 5: Foil à Deux

American foil fencers Lee Kiefer and Gerek Meinhardt knew of each other from their experience on world teams together, but it wasn’t until training for the 2012 London Olympics came around that they began to grow close.

Now, they’re both Olympic medalists in their own rights — Kiefer won gold in the individual women’s event in Paris, and Meinhardt took home bronze in Rio and Tokyo — and they share several things related to their sport: strength coaches, training sessions and kit fitting rooms, to name a few.

But as many married couples know, balance, communication, and sometimes space is crucial to maintaining a healthy partnership.

The fifth daily edition of In the Village: An NBC Olympic and Paralympic podcast, titled “Day 5: Foil à Deux,” takes listeners inside the world of an Olympic marriage, diving into how they avoid starting bouts at home.

“Honestly, I don’t argue calls that much except for when I’m fencing him. Then I then I let it all out,” Kiefer joked of practicing with her husband. “I’m like, ‘Either it’s my call, or it doesn’t count.'”

Hear all of that and more on the latest episode of In the Village.

New episodes of In the Village will be released every day during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Follow the show on on the iHeart App, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music or your favorite podcast platform.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.