In the Village: Bon appetit

Day 14: Gold Medal Burgers

Valarie Allman has pasta to thank for her Olympic success.

When the American discus thrower was in high school, the track team’s discus throwers held an annual spaghetti dinner. Allman wanted to attend, so she learned to throw. Over a decade later, she became the first-ever woman to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals in the event.

In keeping with that theme, her celebration included a late-night burger stop.

In the fourteenth daily edition of In the Village: An NBC Olympic and Paralympic podcast, titled “Day 14: Gold Medal Burgers,” Allman discusses her historic Olympic success, her upcoming celebratory Italian vacation, and what she wants most after a competition.

“I do really love food, and I think in life, it’s exciting to have things that you look forward to,” Allman said. “So much of being an athlete is being disciplined and having structure and trying to eat healthy. But then, I so look forward to a good 2 a.m. burger.”

Hear all of that and more in the latest episode of In the Village.

