In the Village: Cook will always have Paris

Since winning her first Olympic medal and the U.S.’ first medal in Paris, a silver in the women’s synchronized 3m springboard with teammate Sarah Bacon, Kassidy Cook has been living her best life.

Her event happened July 27 — the very first day of the Olympics — so over the last nine days, she’s had a lot of time on her hands. From completing media duties, to hanging out with some of Team USA’s other stars, to trying as many cafes as possible, Cook is soaking in every bit of the experience.

“I did not expect to love Paris this much. I was like, ‘Oh, it’s always been a cool city,’ but it was never on my bucket list to go to, and now, I’m obsessed.” Cook said. “Every corner is picturesque. It looks like a museum or some sort of historic landmark, but it’s just an apartment building or a mall.”

In the tenth daily edition of In the Village: An NBC Olympic and Paralympic podcast, titled “Day 10: Diving into a Parisian Cafe,” Cook provides a look into what comes after an athlete’s competition, as well as her recommendations for her favorite pastries.

“I think a lot of people have their own idea about what the Olympics is … but it is so much different. There’s so many more things going on other than just the competition and the village, and that’s what makes the Olympics special,” Cook said. “Obviously, winning a medal and competing is so much fun, but the things that are really going to stick in my memory are the events that I’ve done and the people I’ve met outside of the pool.”

