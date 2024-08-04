In the Village: Flipping under a microscope

Day 9: En Route to Gold

In the era of the “It Girl,” the U.S. women’s gymnastics team sits among the likes of Taylor Swift and Rhianna.

With that status, compounded by their recent gold medal in the women’s team event, comes an inherent responsibility: being a role model for all the young girls watching.

“I think it’s really cool that we’re a part of it, and I hopefully the younger generation can understand that, you know, everything that you do is is a sacrifice,” said Jordan Chiles, a two-time Olympian and member of this year’s U.S. women’s gymnastics team. “You dedicate yourself to it, and you know you’ll have that ability to become the person you need to.”

In the ninth daily edition of In the Village: An NBC Olympic and Paralympic podcast, titled “Day 9: En Route to Gold,” Chiles and Suni Lee talk designing their competition makeup, making post-medal Tiktoks, and developing the confidence to shake it off, as T-Swift would say.

“At the end of the day, I know that I’m the one that went out there and I did the routines, I put in all the work. I had to face everything that I faced, and I still made it here, so to even be here is an accomplishment itself,” Lee said. “Just stand your ground.”

Hear all of that and more on the latest episode of In the Village.

