In The Village: Kaillie Humphreys joins Elizabeth Beisel

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff February 8, 2022

Kaillie Humphries of Team USA poses with the flag during a 2022 Winter Olympics shoot - Credit: (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images for Team USA)

Wonder how things are going inside the Olympic Village? Hear from someone who’s living there now as well as someone who’s been there as an athlete when Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel is joined by some of the biggest names at the Winter Olympics.

It’s time to welcome American bobsledder Kaillie Humphreys to our podcast village inside the Olympic village.

Humphreys may be a newly-minted American citizen, but she is on her fourth Winter Olympic games. She joins In the Village to give insight into the fast food and fast tracks in Beijing.

Listen to the latest episodes on Apple Podcasts and explore athlete life in Beijing. And be sure to watch all the Olympic action unfold on the networks of NBC.

 

