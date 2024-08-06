In the Village: Living large in the stalls of Versailles

Day 11: Hay Day

At the Olympics, some athletes are living their best lives.

The horses competing in the equestrian events at the Palace of Versailles are housed in their own version of the Olympic Village, complete with spacious rooms, lavish food, top-notch styling teams, and pieces of home.

The only difference is that the stalls are air conditioned.

In the eleventh daily edition of In the Village: An NBC Olympic and Paralympic podcast, titled “Day 11: Hay Day,” host and two-time Olympian Elizabeth Beisel talks Olympic routines with two rather unusual guests: horse Olympian Caracole de La Roque — whose rider, Karl Cook, won silver in the individual jumping contest in Paris — and groomer Tessa Falanga.

“Each horse, depending on which barn you’re in, we’ll feed a different brand of feed, and it mostly depends on their temperament,” Falanga explained. “So for example, Cara eats a low sugar feed because she is full of energy all the time … We like her energy just the way she is.”

Hear all of that and more on the latest episode of In the Village.

