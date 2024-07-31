In the Village: Off the mat

Day 4: Men’s Gymnastics, From the Floor

Frederick Richard is the most likely to miss the bus to practice. Stephen Nedoroscik loves to “speed cube.” Asher Hong serves as the team’s designated cheerleader.

At the team finals on Monday, the U.S. men’s gymnastics team brought home the country’s first medal in the event in 16 years, earning bronze. But what are they like off the mat?

In the fourth daily episode of In the Village: An NBC Olympic and Paralympic podcast, titled “Day 4: Men’s Gymnastics, From the Floor,” host and three-time Olympic swimmer Elizabeth Beisel sits down with Nedoroscik, Hong and Brody Malone to talk about who fills which role on the team and how they maintain their medal-winning talent when they’re away from the gym.

“We were just completely transparent with one another — whether it was, ‘I feel too nervous for this competition,’ or ‘I don’t feel nervous enough,’ we all voiced that with one another,” Nedoroscik said. ‘We’ve all been in so many scenarios throughout our years of experience that every one of us had a tip for each other, and I think vocalizing those opinions and thoughts and feelings … made this team so much more tightly-knitted.”

