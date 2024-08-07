In the Village: Swimming in pizza dough

No matter the sport, a big part of an athlete’s training regimen is meticulously planning their meals.

Now that there’s no race to prepare for, though, American swimmers Caeleb Dressel and Bobby Finke are eating their hearts out.

“We went to the dining hall at 3 a.m., and there was no line, so the pizza was available — that’s been the heaviest line, the pizza line — so there’s no line, and I got a whole pizza,” Dressel joked. “I washed it down with some cheese.”

In the eleventh daily edition of In the Village: An NBC Olympic and Paralympic podcast, titled “Day 12: Lunch and Laugh,” the two Paris medalists talk favorite foods, bus rides gone awry, and the influence of familial support, even if that family is taking a nap.

“It was a box I never thought I’d be checking throughout my career — making the team in front of my son, sharing that moment with him,” said Dressel, whose son, August, was born in February. “I think he was actually asleep for all my races to be honest, but getting to hold him while doing the victory walk for the gold and the silver relays, it was just so special.”

Hear all of that and more on the latest episode of In the Village.

