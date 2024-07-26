In the Village: Team USA Swimming’s guide to Olympic travel essentials

Day 0: Cap, Suit, Goggles

Clothes. Headphones. Competition uniforms. Chapstick.

Before the members of Team USA can participate in the biggest competition of their lives, they first have to travel to the Olympic Village in Paris, and many of their packing lists include all the normal travel essentials. But what’s different about preparing for an Olympic trek?

In the first daily episode of In the Village: An NBC Olympic and Paralympic podcast, titled “Day 0: Cap, Suit, Goggles,” former Olympic swimmer Elizabeth Beisel sits down with U.S. swimmers Katie Ledecky, Abbey Weitzeil, Ryan Murphy and Nic Fink as they go over what constitutes the perfect Olympic suitcase — and the perfect Olympic team.

“I think just making sure everyone is feeling relaxed and ready and comfortable,” Ledecky said. “Even though we have quite a few rookies, a lot of them have international with going to worlds before or other meets, Pan Ams, so I think everyone’s comfortable with that, and everyone feels like they belong, and I think that’s really important.”

