In the Village: The nuts and bolts of Olympic cycling

Storing bikes is an obnoxious task. Traveling with them is even worse.

But what does it look like to transport a time trial bike, which is specially tailored to each rider and comes with special, detachable elements?

“You have to take the extensions off, then you have to wrap it so much with bubble wrap and carry it like a little baby, and put it in such a nice box, and take care of the wheels,” said American cycler Chloe Dygert, who recently won bronze in the women’s individual time trial race despite taking a nasty spill early on. “Airlines are not bike friendly, so it’s almost $200 every time you try to fly a bike.”

In the second episode of In the Village: An NBC Olympic and Paralympic podcast, titled “Day 2: Fast Bikes, Cookie Breaks and a Bronze Medal,” Dygert goes over all the little things that go into cycling, including the ways she refuels during long rides.

“Coffee is the one necessity all cyclists can not live without, and I do not drink coffee,” Dygert said. “Everybody loves coffee, and I just like juice … unless there are cookies!”

