Incident on Portland bound Delta flight causes bleeding ears, noses

SALT LAKE CITY (CNN) – A pressurization issue on a Delta Airlines flight caused bloody noses and ear pain for several passengers over the weekend.

Travelers say they started to feel pain shortly after the flight departed from Salt Lake City en route to Portland on Sunday.

One passenger said it felt like somebody was stabbing her in the ear, and she alter discovered she had a ruptured ear drum on her right side.

The plane returned to Salt Lake City and was met by medical personnel.

No serious injuries were reported, but 10 passengers needed evaluation or treatment.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

Delta says technicians fixed the pressurization issue on the aircraft and the plane was returned to service the following day.

