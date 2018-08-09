Indiana police find marijuana hidden in load of lettuce

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (NBCNC) – Indiana State Police confiscated a million dollars worth of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 70 Wednesday.
A trooper stopped a tractor-trailer in Putnam County and found 260 pounds of hydroponic marijuana that was being concealed by the truck’s load of fresh lettuce.
The lettuce was being taken from Colorado to Florida.
The street value of the marijuana is estimated at $1 million.
Two drivers of the semi, identified as 33-year-old Jorge Blanco-Diaz of Miami and Adan Labanino Delacruz, 40, of Cutler Bay, Florida, were both arrested on felony charges of dealing marijuana.
They are being held at the Putnam County Jail.