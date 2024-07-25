Ingebrigtsen brothers create Norway’s new Olympic anthem

A new Olympic bop just dropped.

Defending Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigsten and his brothers, Henrik and Filip, are more than just brothers and international track stars – they’re Norway’s latest pop sensation.

On Thursday, the day before Paris’ Opening Ceremony, the brothers released a wildly catchy song in their boy band debut as The IngebritZ. The song is called “Ingen gjør det bedre” – translating to “Nobody does it better” – and it celebrates Norway’s excellence in sports throughout the years.

All three brothers own a piece of that history, having won European and world medals as middle-distance runners. Jakob, however, holds the ultimate bragging rights in his family as the reigning Olympic gold medalist in the men’s 1500m. He is representing Norway again in Paris this summer, competing in the 1500m and 5000m.

Jakob, Filip and Henrik Ingebrigtsen

First of all, good luck getting that beat out of your head.

But also, the music video is a work of art. When the camera isn’t trained on the three belting brothers at the top of a mountain, the video cuts from shot to shot of past Norwegian athletes in their moments of Olympic glory. Even if you’re not Norwegian, you’re going to feel things.

Filip told Norwegian media outlet NRK that he hopes the song can be played at the Olympic track stadium and at afterparties.

Here’s how the chorus goes, translated to English:

Norwegian people

Today we make the king proud

Today we make the king proud

When we loft the gold up

Norwegian people

Today we make the king proud

Today we make the king proud

When we loft the gold up

Nobody does it better

You can (and really should) watch The IngebritZ’s music video right here.

Is it too late to work this into the Opening Ceremony?

